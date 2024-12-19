3 hours ago

Nurudeen Amadu has officially stepped down as head coach of FC Samartex, attributing his decision to a lack of motivation.

The 54-year-old trainer announced his resignation on Tuesday, December 17, following a challenging start to the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.

Amadu, who led FC Samartex to their first-ever Ghana Premier League title in the 2023/24 season, revealed that despite the historic achievement, he no longer felt inspired to continue in his role.

In an interview with MAX FM, Amadu explained that his decision was made after a candid discussion with the club's president, Dr. Richard Duah Nsenkyire, who supported his choice.

"He [Dr. Nsenkyire] is a very kind and generous person who is also very understanding. I met with him to discuss what he felt would help the team, which impressed me.

Though he had been supportive, he tells me when I go wrong,” Amadu shared.

However, the coach noted that his personal sense of demotivation ultimately compelled him to step down. “If you are demotivated or not happy, then you’ll need to look elsewhere. Wherever you go, you’ll have to do your best,” he stated.

Assistant coach Henry Wellington is set to assume interim managerial duties as the club seeks to stabilize.

FC Samartex, coming off a narrow 1-0 loss to Heart of Lions on Matchday 13, will aim to rebound this weekend in their Matchday 14 fixture against Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.