The Public Relations Officer of Asante Kotoko Mr. Kennedy Boakye Ansah has admitted that the Ghanaian topflight club got it wrong with their letter to Kazakhstani side Shakheter Karagandy.

According to ace broadcaster, a lot should have gone through before the letter was sent to the club in demanding for the “solidarity fee” on the transfer of their former defender Gideon Baah.

In an interview with Sikka FM, Boakye Ansah, despite the admission of a mistake in the club's approach this time round, also revealed that the club has been successful in similar cases where they demanded for “solidarity fees” on their former players.

“There were an administrative lapses with the letter to Shakheter Karangady,” he said.

“The club is still enjoying solidarity fees on Emmanuel Agyemang Badu and Baba Rahman", he added.

Gideon Baah played for Asante Kotoko for six seasons before moving to FC Honka in Finland in 2014.