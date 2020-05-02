15 minutes ago

There was a seeming divide from afar with the squad that represented Ghana at the African Cup of Nations in Sengal in 1992.

It was an open secret that there were players who were loyal to Anthony Yeboah and there were the others who owed allegiance towards Abedi Pele.

Former Ghana defender Joe Addo was part of that squad and has today admitted in an interview on Joy Sports that there were divisions in camp but he says it was normal because of their diverse backgrounds.

Addo emphasized that the media always want footballers at the national team camp to be friends but that it practically not possible as all that mattered was results.

“In 1994, factions almost torn the unity in the Black Stars. It was glaring. I was not part of the camp but I was told about it by my brother. There were factions in 1992 as well but we made it to the finals (AFCON). The media wanted all of us to be friends but it is not supposed to be like that. People from different backgrounds come together to play so it is normal if we are not all friends. What matters is getting results." he said.