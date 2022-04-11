The Ghana Guardian News

Published

1 hour ago

There will be no ‘dumsor’ in Accra - GRIDCo, ECG clarify

By: Nana
There will be no ‘dumsor’ in Accra - GRIDCo, ECG clarify

The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) and power distributor, Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) have assured the public, particularly those in Accra that the reconstruction of transmission lines from Achimota to Mallam substations will not result in load shedding popularly known in the local parlance as ‘dumsor’.

“Whilst we confirm the reconstruction work on our transmission lines has commenced since

Saturday, April 9, 2022, we wish to assure the public that the ongoing work will not lead to any DUMSOR,” a statement jointly issued by GRIDCo and ECG said.

The statement said Phase 1 of the reconstruction exercise of the transmission line from the Mallam substation to Avenor was undertaken and completed in November 2021 without any significant disturbance to power delivery in Accra and its environs.

It added that Phase 2 of the exercise from the Achimota substation to Avernor would similarly not disrupt power delivery in Accra.

This statement sought to clarify an earlier statement issued by GRIDCo which some media houses misinterpreted to mean that there was going to be load shedding popularly known as ‘dumsor.’

Touching on some efforts made to improve power delivery in Accra, it said as part of measures to improve power delivery in Accra and its environs, GRIDCo and ECG commissioned the Pokuase and Kasoa substations.

“The bulk supply points of Kasoa, Mallam, Accra Central, Pokuase and Achimota substations have enough transformer capacities to meet the desired demand without any load curtailment or load shedding,” the statement noted.

“We wish once again to reassure Ghanaians that GRIDCo and ECG are collaborating effectively to deliver power whilst the reconstruction work goes on.”

Comments

Please leave your comment below

News

Politics

Sports

World Football

Business

African News

Opinion

Technology

World

Photos

Videos

Crime

LifeStyle

Regional

Education

Health

Beyond Borders

Jobs

Radio

Movies

Home Remedy Videos

Health Topics

Currency Converter

Games

COVID-19