There will be no ‘dumsor’ in Accra - GRIDCo, ECG clarify

“Whilst we confirm the reconstruction work on our transmission lines has commenced since

Saturday, April 9, 2022, we wish to assure the public that the ongoing work will not lead to any DUMSOR,” a statement jointly issued by GRIDCo and ECG said.

The statement said Phase 1 of the reconstruction exercise of the transmission line from the Mallam substation to Avenor was undertaken and completed in November 2021 without any significant disturbance to power delivery in Accra and its environs.

It added that Phase 2 of the exercise from the Achimota substation to Avernor would similarly not disrupt power delivery in Accra.

This statement sought to clarify an earlier statement issued by GRIDCo which some media houses misinterpreted to mean that there was going to be load shedding popularly known as ‘dumsor.’

Touching on some efforts made to improve power delivery in Accra, it said as part of measures to improve power delivery in Accra and its environs, GRIDCo and ECG commissioned the Pokuase and Kasoa substations.

“The bulk supply points of Kasoa, Mallam, Accra Central, Pokuase and Achimota substations have enough transformer capacities to meet the desired demand without any load curtailment or load shedding,” the statement noted.

“We wish once again to reassure Ghanaians that GRIDCo and ECG are collaborating effectively to deliver power whilst the reconstruction work goes on.”