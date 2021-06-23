37 minutes ago

Accra Hearts of Oak have had their request to admit 70% of the stadium capacity dismissed for Sunday's epic clash with Asante Kotoko.

Head of the government's COVID-19 task force, Dr Anthony Nsiah Asare has dismissed claims that they will increase stadium capacity to 70% for Sunday's clash with Hearts of Oak.

He says that nothing will change with five matches to end the season as the laid down procedure is still in force and has not been changed.

"No decision has been taken to increase attendance more than 25% at Stadium,government has given a directive so let's all adhere to it.We have only 5 matches to go so why do we review and change it in between.We are still going by the laid down protocols" Dr.Nsiah Asare told Oyerepa FM

The phobians applied for an increment in the 25% stadium attendance as this year's League gets to its closing stages with a whole lot at stake.

Hearts of Oak are playing against fierce rivals Asante Kotoko in the Matchday 31 encounter of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.

Per Covid-19 directives, a match venue can accommodate a 25% attendance.

Accra Hearts of Oak has applied for the increment in the 25% stadium attendance when they play Asante Kotoko on Sunday at Accra Sports Stadium.

The Accra Sports Stadium in particular has experienced some huge turnouts in matches involving the Phobians.

Their week 28 clash with Accra Great Olympics saw the greatest attendance so far since football returned from Covid-19 break.

Hearts and Kotoko are joint league leaders with 53 points with the Phobians leading by superior goal difference,

Their second leg clash in Accra has been touted by connoisseurs of the game as the league decider.

The rainbow club were hoping for an increased capacity but their request has been turned down by the GFA.