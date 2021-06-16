33 minutes ago

Acting Communications Director of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, David Obeng Nyarko says that going forward there will be no more contract tussles with players that has caused the club several amount of money on payment of judgement debt.

Kotoko have been saddled with a lot of judgemental debts from the unilateral termination of contracts of players and coaches the last few months.

Speaking in an interview with Accra based Hot FM he says that will be a thing of the past going forward.

"The current Asante Kotoko management can boldly say that there will be no issues with contracts again as we move forward" He told Accra based Hot Fm

" We have a strong relationship with the past management, there are no issues" he added.

" The management and board of directors are on very good terms and that's why they release monies to us anytime we need them, if NYA is disrespectful to the board like people are saying, then how are we running the club because no administration can do without a board's support?" He said

" People never believed in Fabio Gama when we brought him but he has now proven his critics wrong, He is doing so so well and I tell you any center we go he is being hailed by the fans" He added