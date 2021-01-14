55 minutes ago

All school children returning back to school this year beginning on Friday, January 15 will undergo screening, Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has revealed.

In an interview with sit-in host Nana Yaw Kesseh on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', the GHS Director-General, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye noted that although there will no COVID-19 test for the students and pupils; the Health Service is however not taking any chances with the disease.

He said there are plans to screen all the students so as to ensure everyone is safe and to also locate those who are infected for early and rapid treatment.

The screening will also include students at Senior High Schools Form 2 and the new batch of students.

"We will have screening for all the KG pupils. We will do the same thing with the students at SHS, particularly those at SHS 2 who weren’t involved in the screening we did earlier and the new batch altogether.''

He, however, reassured parents of the school children not to panic as the GHS has put pragmatic measures in place to protect their children as they go back to their various schools.