34 minutes ago

The Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has assured Ghanaians of a smooth and orderly parliamentary session when the House reconvenes on Monday, December 16.

He emphasized that the recent court ruling, which affirmed the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as the Majority caucus in Parliament, has resolved any lingering uncertainties.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has directed that the session take place at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

In an interview with Citi News, the Effutu MP reiterated that the court’s ruling has brought finality to the debate over the composition of the Majority and Minority in Parliament.

He expressed confidence that the upcoming session would be peaceful and productive.

“This Parliament will expire on January 6, 2025. The NPP is the Majority in Parliament, and there is no doubt about it. The Speaker of Parliament made a pronouncement, and we disagreed with that, so we filed a case in court. The court ruled in our favour.

“The matter has been settled. The interpretation of the constitution clarifies that all individuals who filed as independent candidates did so for the 2024 elections. Therefore, it does not affect their tenure in Parliament or the caucus to which they belong. The issue is resolved, and there is no reason for further controversy.”