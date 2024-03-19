56 minutes ago

Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for Effutu, has affirmed that neither the government of Ghana nor the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) will ever endorse the LGBT+ idea.

According to him, it is essential not to create the impression that the NPP supports lifestyles that contradict the cultural norms and family values of Ghana.

"Ghana does not accept the marriage of gays and lesbians. The NPP does not accept the marriage of lesbians, and there is no way it will ever be accepted," he stressed, during an interview on Peace FM.

Ghana's parliament recently passed a bill imposing prison sentences of up to three years for individuals identifying as LGBT+ and a maximum of five years for those involved in forming or funding LGBT+ groups.

Efforts by some individuals including the Majority Leader to substitute prison sentences with community service and counseling were rebuffed by lawmakers.

While advocating for reformative punishment, Afenyo-Markin highlighted the constitutional provision allowing judges to administer community service as an alternative sentence.

He called for counseling sessions rather than custodial sentences for individuals involved in same-sex relations.

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced his decision to put matters relating to the bill on hold until a constitutional challenge launched against it is concluded by the Supreme Court.