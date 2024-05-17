4 hours ago

Celebrated Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata has shared his perspective on the nature of interview questions and the dynamics between artistes and presenters.

In a thought-provoking interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM 100.5 on May 16, 2024, Kinaata responded to what many consider to be "unnecessary" or "unprofessional" questions posed during interviews.

"There are some questions presenters ask that you deem unnecessary. However, someone at home wants to hear an answer to that question," Kinaata began, addressing the common criticism from artistes regarding certain interview questions.

He mentioned that presenters often ask questions not out of personal curiosity, but on behalf of their audience. "Sometimes, we should know that the questions the presenter asks, are not questions they just want to ask; the listeners want to know. He is representing his listeners and asking those questions on their behalf."

Kinaata further emphasized the responsibility of the interviewee in handling questions. He pointed out that the choice of whether to answer a question, and how to respond, lies entirely with the artiste.

"It’s up to who answers the question to decide how they would answer it, whether they would answer it or not. I’m not sure someone has been sacked or beaten for refusing to answer a particular question," he remarked, highlighting the voluntary nature of participation in interviews.

"It’s an interview; not an interrogation. If you don’t want to answer, you can even signal the presenter and he will skip it."

Kinaata's perspective, in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb, challenges the notion that certain questions are inherently unprofessional or intrusive. Instead, he advocates for a more understanding and collaborative approach between artistes and presenters, recognizing the role of media in bridging the gap between celebrities and the public.

Meanwhile, Kofi Kinaata is out with his debut EP 'Kofi ooo Kofi'.