3 hours ago

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko says there is uneasiness in the head of the President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with appointments for his second term as President.

According to him, the President in the second term wants to form a government and a leaner one by popular demand compared to the elephant size that just exited.

The President also wants to cut down on number of ministers and collapse some 7 or so portfolios which helped him in winning during his first term.

He indicated that these have left the President’s head been uneasy because “Some people will gain, but many will lose out” which is worrying.

Meanwhile, the President is said to be readying to name his first set of Ministerial Appointees today as Parliament has formed its Appointments Committee which is made up of 26 members with 13 from both sides of the house.

It is expected that the President will not appoint more than 85 Ministers, Deputy Ministers and Regional Ministers in his second term in office.

Source: mynewsgh