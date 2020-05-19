40 minutes ago

Avcontech Limited, Ghana’s technology-oriented security service provider has presented a few suggestions to businesses, Institutions and the country as a whole in quest to assist with the prevention of the recent global Corona Virus (Covid-19) Pandemic.

The company wildly known for its donation and installation of free CCTV and accessories to some Police Station in the Greater Accra Region, including Ghana Navy and Prison

Headquarters (see Image 1) as part of their Social Corporate Responsibility, is also trusted by our valued clients for the installation and sales of quality surveillance and security gadgets.

Aside the various protocols laid out by World Health Organization such as social distancing and the wearing of facemask, some businesses and Institutions have put in place smaller structures like the enforced Temperature Check Point before entry. Institutions like Banks, Hospitals, Shopping Malls are but a few noticed to be using this structure.

This Temperature Check Point typically involves a security personnel checking the body temperature using a forehead thermometer before entry for such places.

The process although effective also poses risk as there is still human interaction and contact.

We present our Thermal surveillance solution, which employs the use of Thermal Imaging Cameras (TIC) and accessories to check temperatures of persons upon entry into a public space.

A Thermal Camera is a camera that uses heat sensor attached to a special type of lens, which is then adapted to work alongside standard image-capture technologies (see image 2).

Thermal cameras when deployed properly can measure the body temperature of every person entering or exiting a public space.

Thermal imaging equipment can easily be installed and implemented to detect elevated skin temperature in environments such as our Parliament, Flag Staff House, Airports, Hospitals, Clinics, Office buildings, Banks and other public gathering spaces.

The use of thermal cameras is a simple, contactless and effective way to prevent the spread.

To measure the temperature of 5000 people for example, it will take about 4.2 hours using a forehead thermometer, as it takes at least 3 seconds to measure a person.

However, it will take only 30 minutes if using the right thermal cameras and accessories. Which can measure 3 persons every second with a high temperature of ± 0.3℃.

Avcontech is poised and ready to assist upon request for the installation and setup of Thermal Camera solution at discounted rates in our effort to assist with the fight. We implore the government, business and institutions to consider this as part of the preventive protocols.

Let us all assist in our own way to stop the spread of this Corona Virus.

Managing Director

Nana Kweku Ofori Atta