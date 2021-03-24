2 hours ago

Bernard Allotey Jacobs has fired salvoes at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) after the party announced they have dismissed him.

The party, in a press statement on Tuesday, March 23, stated that the embattled NDC stalwart has been expelled from the party with immediate effect.

“At our meeting on Wednesday 17th March 2021, the Functional Executive Committee of the NDC considered the report and recommendations of the Disciplinary Committee on the case or misconduct and anti-party behaviour brought against you Mr. Allotey Jacobs pursuant to articles 48(I) (b) and 8 (b) of the NDC Constitution.

“The Committee’s report which is herein attached for your attention found you guilty of the said allegations of misconduct, anti-party conduct and recommended among other things your immediate expulsion from the party. The Functional Executive Committee acting in compliance of Article 48(1) of the NDC Constitution has unanimously adopted the report and accepts fully its recommendation for your expulsion from the party.

“You are therefore by the decision of FEC, expelled from the National Democratic Congress and for that matter no more recognized as a member of the party and cannot carry yourself as such," the statement read.

In a quick riposte during a panel discussion on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo", Allotey Jacobs says the NDC leaders arrived at their decision because they have ulterior motives towards the party.

He revealed some of the leaders want to turn the party into their personal property.

"Some have intended that they will own the party themselves but the party is for the people and they keep on lying to the people. I say whatever life you live, there are future consequences. When one tells the truth, it becomes a problem."

He further ridiculed the NDC dismissal letter saying, "you couldn't provide pink sheet. 2016, the same thing happened; 2020, the same thing has happened. They are deceiving their people. At a point in time, as the party goes forward, people will know if they have to re-elect these leaders or sack them all from the party".

He, however, advised the party to tolerate opposing views if they so want to progress.

"Unless you're not a democrat. Unless you're not a politician. Unless you don't do any analysis about situations in our political landscape. It is done everywhere . . . Everybody should have a critic," he said.