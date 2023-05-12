2 hours ago

Ace broadcaster Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey, otherwise known as Abeiku Santana, has been addressing issues regarding his failed interview with Dr. Fadda Dickson Narh, the Managing Director of the Despite Media Group on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

The host of Okay FM's Ekwanso Dwoodwoo show, had promised his listeners that he would be speaking with his boss to address some recent happenings at the media conglomerate.

A flyer promoting Abeiku Santana's hosting of Fadda Dickson on his show at 4pm Thursday had already been sent on the social media accounts of the Despite Media Group, with the well-known presenter even threatening on a previous show that he would resign if his boss fails to show up for the interview.

However, it all ended up becoming history when Fadda Dickson rejected the presenter's request to talk on Okay FM.

But in an attempt to shed some light on what actually transpired, Abeiku Santana said that everything was going according to plan up until Thursday morning, when he began receiving calls from the Despite Media's management urging him to cancel the interview.

On his drive time program, Abeiku revealed that he began getting calls as early as 7am from Kennedy Asante Osei, the General Manager of the Despite Group and Fadda Dickson himself, as well as other "big men" asking him to cancel the interview.

Abeiku Santana, who was obviously distressed about the matter said he could not fathom why his boss would turn down an interview he had consented to.

"I was in Fadda Dickson's office on Monday. Witnesses are Roger Kortey, Adwoa Yeboaa Agyei and other people. Initially, he declined but I pressed on and he said 'okay'. When you said okay, it's confirmation, so why the pressure on me this morning? what sins have I committed, that I seek to ask questions, which is inline with our job as journalists?" Abeiku said on live radio, as he acknowledge his disappointment at the unexpected course of events.

He used the platform to apologize to his listeners for the blunder, and stated that, although his interview with Fadda Dickson has been declined, the latter would one day be defending himself to bloggers at social gatherings over the very topics he had intended to interview him about.