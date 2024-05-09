3 hours ago

Renowned reggae artist and broadcaster Blakk Rasta has explained the reasons behind his attacks on some media and music personalities due to his criticisms of Bob Marley’s "Stir It Up" featuring Sarkodie.

It may be remembered that in January 2023, after the release of Sarkodie’s feature on the remix of Bob Marley’s ‘Stir It Up’, Blakk Rasta described the song as a desecration of the iconic singer’s legacy by those managing the late musician’s estate.

In response, Nana Aba defended Sarkodie, using strong words like "hogwash" and "inebriated" to describe Blakk Rasta’s criticism of the collaboration.

Fellow musician Efya also commented that Blakk Rasta made "funny music."

Blakk Rasta retaliated, accusing Nana Aba of having "kindergarten English" and Efya of being a drug addict.

Moving forward to 2024, Blakk Rasta, in an interview on Hitz FM, remained unapologetic about his attacks against the two, stating that they aimed to tarnish his brand as they did to fellow musician Patapaa.

He claimed that the ‘One Corner’ hitmaker, often labeled as untalented by many industry players, has faced struggles in the industry.

"If you don't understand, then that is different. But you come out and it looks like you want to trample on the brand. It's not easy to build a brand. You build it over a long time, and they want to ruin it.

"This is what they did to Patapaa and they have almost buried Patapaa. No matter how much Patapaa tries to come out, it's very difficult for him because they have branded him as a man who doesn't make sensible songs. They wanted to slap that thing on me. So I had to educate them and discipline them," he said.

He further accused them of lacking a basic understanding of art and stated that his attacks against them were meant to educate and discipline them.

"It is painful because you could just wave it away depending on who it comes from and other times you may have to call them back and give them a good discipline like I did with Efya and Nana Aba and all those ignoramuses.

"They said I make funny songs. I asked them, is 'Thief President' a funny song to you? Is 'Our Africa' a funny song to you? They don't understand what art is. I had to bring them home and teach them that not all music is lyrical. And when I gave them that punch, they had to go back to school," he said.