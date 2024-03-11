1 hour ago

The leader and founder of Alabaster International Ministry, Prophet Kofi Oduro has reacted to the shocking demise of a Deputy Minister of Finance, John Kumah.

On the back of reports that the government appointee was killed, the preacher bemoaned why some people would kill Kumah in their bid to secure power in various forms. He questioned whether his death would pave the way for the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) to win the upcoming general elections.

The pastor indicated that if the late Ejisu MP did not die naturally, God would deal with them because his wife, Lilian Kumah, is a woman of God.

“A 67-year-old nation is killing people for power. How sure are you about securing the power? Who said the NPP will win the next election? It is God who makes leaders. You are already killing people’s fathers and their husbands, look at the pain you have caused to this young pastor lady.

“The wife of the MP preaches the word of God so why would you touch the anointed of the lord when the Bible warns us against it?” he said while speaking to his congregation.

Prophet Oduro added that Ghana is struggling since there is blood in the hands of the leaders.

“Ghana is crawling because there is blood of innocent people on our hands. Be careful in this world else you will die prematurely.”

Autopsy report rules out poisoning as the cause of Kumah’s death

John Kumah died on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at the Suhum Government Hospital.

According to an autopsy report, the deputy minister had been battling with sickness for quite some time before his death and clarified that it had nothing to do with poisoning. Kumah was 45 years old.

He was regarded as one of the rising stars in the ruling New Party Patriotic (NPP) and was touted by some factions in the party as a potential running mate to the flagbearer of the party, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

He recently won the party’s parliamentary primaries in his constituency overwhelmingly to represent it in the upcoming general elections.

He was an entrepreneur, preacher and a lawyer.

Kumah served as the Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) before he entered parliament in 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Apostle Mrs Lilian Kumah, and 6 children.

It is worth stating that Prophet Kofi Oduro’s statement was made before the autopsy report.