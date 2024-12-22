7 hours ago

A man was brutally beaten Saturday morning after attempting to steal an iPhone 15 on the crowded streets of Kantamanto.

The incident took place near the Greater Accra Regional Police Headquarters.

The suspect reportedly tried to take advantage of the congestion to snatch the phone, but his luck ran out when he was caught in the act.

Bystanders intervened, subjecting him to a severe beating before handing him over to the police.

As the yuletide approaches, there is severe congestion in bustling areas in the Accra Central business district.

Authorities are yet to comment on the matter.