Thieves made their presence felt on Saturday night at the Accra Sports Stadium as Legon Cities and Berekum Chelsea were slugging it out for all the three points on the pitch.

As the two side were busily in action on the pitch brazen thieves were also ransacking the dressing rooms of the two teams.

The game was played behind closed doors as the government came out with a last minute directive to overturn the earlier 25% admission.

After the game players and officials of both sides were bewildered to realise that personal effects such as mobile phones, laptops, headphones and various sums of monies have been made away with by the bandits.

Initially reports were that the thieves raided the team buses but it came out that they indeed ransacked the dressing rooms of both teams.

To add insults to injury the CCTV cameras at the Accra Sports Stadium are faulty and as such the thieves cannot be apprehended.

Frustrated players and officials of both teams were left with nothing but to raining incessant curses of the thieves catching coronavirus while others prayed that the thieves should get a change of heart and return the booty.

“After the game, we went straight to the dressing room and got the surprise of our lives. Our belongings were stolen,” Berekum Chelsea player Owusu told Ashes Gyamera.

“We could not believe it because the doors were closed and most especially we played in an empty Stadium since it was behind close doors.

“Some of the players lost hundreds and thousands of cedis while mobile phones and laptops were also taken away. I don’t know what the authorities will do about this incident but it is very bad,” he added.

Investigations have began as there were no spectators and so the various security personnel at the stadium have been made the primary suspects.