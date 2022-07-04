Some people who allegedly ripped up parts of the astroturf at Drobo-Faaman in the Bono Region have been arrested.
The alleged thieves were caught in their rooms where they had reportedly used the parts of the turf as carpets.
Journalist, Saddick Addams posted images of the damaged pitch, adding in a subsequent tweet that he had been informed by the Obaahemaa of Faaman that the culprits had been arrested after a search.
“A search party was put together and they found parts of the artificial pitches in the rooms of the thieves used as decoration,” he tweeted.
Lots of people on Twitter found the incident humorous and wondered why anyone would steal astroturfs to decorate their rooms.
?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 4, 2022
UPDATE: The report I’m receiving from the Obaahemaa of Faaman this evening says the thieves have been arrested.
A search party was put together and they found parts of the artificial pitches in the rooms of the thieves used as decoration https://t.co/RcSdAPiJ8W
— Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams)
?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 4, 2022
We have a very long way to go and the shortcut is even further 😅
— Ekow Arthur (@IekowArthur)
?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 5, 2022
No be small stadia dem dey go build for their rooms😭🤣
— Japycode (@japycode)
?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 5, 2022
How can you tell me this story 😂😂😂
— ghost_ (@_heydaniel)
?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 4, 2022
Ah, for room decoration. 😂 They should flog them
— Kurt Kufuor (@Kurt_Kufour)
?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 4, 2022
Artificial turf for decoration? 😳 Very interesting times
— WakkB (@BarnabasAnum2)
https://twitter.com/BarnabasAnum2/status/1544060438538772482— (@BarnabasAnum2)
?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 4, 2022
You can only be sad in Ghana if you wish to 🤣🤣🤣🤣
— Della Russel (@IamClassPee)
?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 5, 2022
That’s Ghana for u😂😂😂Errr this country sweet chale🤣
— Flyer Conzy Gabricus (@JoshuaA32313285)
https://twitter.com/JoshuaA32313285/status/1544267051325431809— (@JoshuaA32313285)
?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 4, 2022
What’s wrong with some people kraaa ahhhh
— Daniel Kofi Adiyah(DKA) (@danielkofiadiya)
https://twitter.com/danielkofiadiya/status/1544082489181872128— (@danielkofiadiya)
?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 4, 2022
Ah ahh ahhh 😂!!!
Decoration ? 🤦🏾♂️… my fellow countrymen disgrace me always 😂
— 🇬🇭 Quophi Pending 🇬🇭 (@am_pending)
?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 4, 2022
Decorations paaa?
Oooh mother Ghana when?
— Scary Face Hummar (@Justinmcmemphis)
https://twitter.com/Justinmcmemphis/status/1544069373731770368— (@Justinmcmemphis)
?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 4, 2022
Decorations in the room? Wey foolish thievery that?
— K. A. Yiadom (@kayiadom)
Source: citifmonline
