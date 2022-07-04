1 hour ago

Some people who allegedly ripped up parts of the astroturf at Drobo-Faaman in the Bono Region have been arrested.

The alleged thieves were caught in their rooms where they had reportedly used the parts of the turf as carpets.

Journalist, Saddick Addams posted images of the damaged pitch, adding in a subsequent tweet that he had been informed by the Obaahemaa of Faaman that the culprits had been arrested after a search.

“A search party was put together and they found parts of the artificial pitches in the rooms of the thieves used as decoration,” he tweeted.

Lots of people on Twitter found the incident humorous and wondered why anyone would steal astroturfs to decorate their rooms.

UPDATE: The report I’m receiving from the Obaahemaa of Faaman this evening says the thieves have been arrested.

A search party was put together and they found parts of the artificial pitches in the rooms of the thieves used as decoration https://t.co/RcSdAPiJ8W — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) https://twitter.com/SaddickAdams/status/1544058375390085126 — (@SaddickAdams)

We have a very long way to go and the shortcut is even further 😅

— Ekow Arthur (@IekowArthur) https://twitter.com/IekowArthur/status/1544059350624395267 — (@IekowArthur)

No be small stadia dem dey go build for their rooms😭🤣

— Japycode (@japycode) https://twitter.com/japycode/status/1544141016072179717 — (@japycode)

You can only be sad in Ghana if you wish to 🤣🤣🤣🤣

— Della Russel (@IamClassPee) https://twitter.com/IamClassPee/status/1544074550064857090 — (@IamClassPee)

Ah ahh ahhh 😂!!!

Decoration ? 🤦🏾‍♂️… my fellow countrymen disgrace me always 😂

— 🇬🇭 Quophi Pending 🇬🇭 (@am_pending) https://twitter.com/am_pending/status/1544059203224043523 — (@am_pending)

