1 hour ago

Founder and Presidential candidate of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) for the 2020 elections Mr. Percival Kofi Akpaloo has cautioned Ghanaians to prepare and take their lives into their own hands because the government is not prepared to protect them from dangers.

For this reason, Mr. Akpaloo is calling on Ghanaians to put on their shin guards for protection as he foresees a bleak future in the security of the state

“Looking at the manner at which we are handling this country, in the next 50 years, Ghanaians would have to walk with shin guards or would have to get amour for protection otherwise you may not survive”. Mr. Percival Kofi Akpaloo said this in an interview with Kingdom FM Accra monitored by MyNewsGH.com.

Mr. Kofi Akpaloo’s comment comes after the country recorded series of murders in the past few weeks.

The most shocking one happened in Kasoa in the Central Region where two juveniles killed their friend, a 10-year-old boy for money rituals.

In the Ahafo region, an SHS student also stubbed a farmer to death over polythene bag.

There have been series of reports in the media suggesting a high level of insecurity in the country in view of these pockets of incidents

However, speaking on the matter, Mr. Akpaloo chided leadership and the security agencies saying they are not prepared to protect the citizen as the constitution demands of them to do.

According to him, issues concerning security in the country are handled haphazardly adding that because there are not measures and policies to monitor movement of people, landlords who rents their house also fail to do background check of people whom they rent their houses to.

Source: MyNewsGH