Award-winning artiste, Kofi Kinaata believes his song ‘Things Fall Apart‘ was the most popular song in 2019.

In his submission, the Fante Rap god claimed he stand a chance of winning 2019/2020 VGMA Artiste of the Year and Most Popular Song of the year.

“This doesn’t mean that if the awards scheme should happen today I would be expecting to win the artiste of the year by hook or crook. I believe I’m the artiste of the year in 2019 and anyone’s opinion doesn’t bother me”

Making a clear distinction between Sarkodie’s ‘Oofeetso‘ and ‘Things Fall Apart’, Kinaata claimed his song enjoyed massive airplay and crossed borders as well.

Explaining why he strongly believes his song dominated the air-waves and the streets, Kofi Kinaata said he did more than any artiste in the year under review, securing several ambassadorial deals, booked for numerous shows and was adjudged the most influential youth.

“As for 2019, hands down without sounding arrogant I am by far the artiste of the year and I’m not saying 2020. I did more than any artiste in that year with hit songs, several ambassadorial deals, numerous shows that I performed and on top of all I was adjudged the most influential youth.

“Oofeetso is a good song and I really respect my senior colleague Sarkodie. But when we say most popular song then it means that song crossed boundaries which I believe my song ‘Things fall apart’ stands tall,” Kinaata said on Radio Central in Cape Coast.

He likened his ‘Things Fall Apart‘ song to Coca Cola as the only drink one can find at night clubs, churches, mosques and even Saudi Arabia and Sarkodie’s ‘Oofeetso‘ to Baileys which one can only found at night clubs.

“There is an alcoholic drink called Baileys which is very expensive but you can only find it at night clubs. There is another drink called Coca Cola which is not expensive but you can find it at night clubs, churches, mosques and even Saudi Arabia where alcoholic beverages are not sold.

“That’s the horizon that ‘things fall apart’ attained, it was everywhere and that’s what we call most popular song.” Kofi Kinaata claimed