The 25 year old goalkeeper currently plays for English fourth tier side Swindon Town but says that he has ambitions of playing in the English Premier League and also the Champions League.

Wollacot's contract with Swindon Town will expire in the summer and has been linked with moves to clubs in the upper echelons of the English league.

The 25 year old goalkeeper helped Ghana secure their place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament at the expense of Nigeria in a two legged play off.

In October, 2021, he made his debut for Ghana in a World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe but fast forward he is the number one goalkeeper despite some initial doubts about his abilities.

Wollacot who is barely known opened up about his personal life in a recent interview. From that we pick out things you never knew about him.

Things you didn't know about Jojo Wollacott.



Wollacot has a twin brother

The Swindown Town goalkeeper was born a twin with his twin borther called Luke Wollacot who started playing football but left to chase his dream of working with machines.

Luke is now a mechanic with BMW where he repairs and rides motorcycles.



Visited Ghana twice before call up

The 25 year goalkeeper was born in Bristol- England to a Ghanaian mother and father but made his first visit to Ghana in 2008.

He has lived almost his entire life in the United Kingdom but visited Ghana twice before his debut call up.



Banku and Okro stew his favourite Ghanaian dish



Native of Osu-Accra

The Ghana goalkeeper names Banku and Okro stew with crabs as his favourite local Ghanaian food and adds that he follows the Ghana Premier League.The Bristol-born Ghanaian goalkeeper says that he is a native of Osu -Accra where he has relatives like uncles, aunties among others resident.

Wollacot's parents are Ghanaians who hail from Osu.



Raised by a single mum

Jojo Wollacot says that he was raised by a single mother who she adores as its because of her sacrifices that is why he is where he is.

He says his mother has been integral to the progress of his brother and himself.

His mother currently resides in Ghana's second biggest city of Kumasi where she has been living for a while but fails to mention his father in any of his interviews or at any point.