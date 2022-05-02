The 25 year old goalkeeper currently plays for English fourth tier side Swindon Town but says that he has ambitions of playing in the English Premier League and also the Champions League.

Wollacot's contract with Swindon Town will expire in the summer and has  been linked with moves to clubs in the upper  echelons of the English league.

The 25 year old goalkeeper helped Ghana secure their place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament at the expense of Nigeria in a two legged play off.

In October, 2021, he made his debut for Ghana in a World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe but fast forward he is the number one goalkeeper despite some initial doubts about his abilities.

Wollacot who is barely known opened up about his personal life in a recent interview. From that  we pick out things you never knew about him.

Things you didn't know about Jojo Wollacott.


  • Wollacot has a twin brother

The Swindown  Town goalkeeper was  born a twin with his twin borther  called Luke Wollacot who started playing football  but left to chase his dream of  working with machines.

Luke is now a mechanic with  BMW where he repairs and rides  motorcycles.


  • Visited Ghana twice before call up

The 25 year goalkeeper was born in Bristol- England to a Ghanaian mother and father but  made his first visit to Ghana in  2008.

He has lived almost his entire life in the United Kingdom but visited Ghana twice before his debut  call up.


  • Banku and Okro stew his favourite Ghanaian dish

The Ghana goalkeeper names Banku and Okro stew with crabs as his favourite local Ghanaian food and adds that he follows the Ghana Premier League.

  • Native of Osu-Accra

The Bristol-born Ghanaian goalkeeper says that he is a native of Osu -Accra where he has relatives like uncles, aunties among others resident.

Wollacot's parents are Ghanaians who hail from Osu.

 


  • Raised by a single mum

Jojo Wollacot says that he was raised by a  single mother who she adores as its because of her sacrifices that is why he is where he is.

He says his mother has been integral to the progress of his brother and himself.

His mother currently resides in Ghana's second biggest city of Kumasi where she has been living for a while but fails to mention his father in any of his interviews or at any point.