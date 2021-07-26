5 hours ago

Ghana is currently witnessing a third wave of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic due to lack of strict adherence to safety protocols, Dr Anthony Nsiah Asare, the presidential advisor on health has said.

Speaking on The Asaase Breakfast Show on Monday 26 July 2021, Dr Asare said: “The reason why we are in a third wave is that we all lost our guard; what we used to do before when the cases started going down, everybody relaxed.”

He added: “And why do I say this, you see people having very big functions, people gathered together not wearing masks at all sort of places, at work place… so everybody including all of us lost our guard.

“That is the reason why the president said we have a third wave, whether we like it or not, we have lost our guard and then we have to go back and do exactly what we were doing before.”

Dr Asare said Ghanaians must ensure they strictly adhere to the COVID-19 protocols to lessen the pressure on health facilities .

He has, however, ruled out any attempt to return to lockdown following the latest surge in new cases.

Post-wedding, funeral receptions banned

Meanwhile, all post-event receptions, particularly those for weddings and funerals, have been banned as in an effort to contain the alarming spread of COVID-19 in Ghana, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced on Sunday 25 July 2021.

In his 26th address to the nation on measures against the coronavirus, Akufo-Addo said: “The COVID-19 Taskforce, which I chair, has recommended that a second look be taken at the protocols that have been put in place for social and public gatherings, in particular weddings and funerals, across the country

“To ensure that such gatherings do not become the sources of infections, the following must be adhered to by all at these gatherings:

“The wearing of masks continues to be mandatory, and persons must respect the enhanced hygiene protocols; all such events must be held in open air spaces; the duration of such events is limited to two hours; there must be observance of the one-metre social distancing rule; and handshakes must be avoided.”

He added: “Furthermore, given that people sitting together to eat, drink, laugh, dance and talk in large gatherings, without masks, are the riskiest activities for spreading the virus, all post-event receptions, particularly related to weddings and funerals, are banned.

“I want to reiterate that protocols surrounding activities in churches and mosques remain the same, as are protocols in schools.”

Asaase Radio