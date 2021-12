11 minutes ago

Thirty young referees from the Catch Them Young refereeing policy are to report at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence on Saturday, December 4, 2021 to undergo training and orientation for the upcoming KGL U-17 Inter Club Champions League.

These young referees were selected from the recent Regional Championships following stellar individual performances in their various Districts and Regions.

Below are the Referees and Assistant Referees for the training:

CATCH THEM YOUNG LIST