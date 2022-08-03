1 hour ago

Thirty Elite Referees have undergone medical tests ahead of the commencement of their FIFA MA Elite Course on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

The tests were conducted by Chairman of the GFA Medical Committee Dr. Adam Baba Mutawakilu at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

The list comprises of 18 Male and 12 Female match officials. The Elite Referees will also undergo fitness tests later this month.

These Referees will then have their physical and endurance test before the mandatory YoYo test and Integrity test before the start of the new season.