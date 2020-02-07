2 hours ago

Rapper Sarkodie has finally received his 2019 Black Entertainment Television (BET) plaque after being the first artiste to win the Best international flow at the Hip-hop Awards.

The ‘Saara’ hitmaker took to Instagram to show his fans a glimpse of the plaque as he unwrapped the package.

Sarkodie was nominated in the newly-created ‘Best International Flow’ category alongside six other acts; Falz (Nigeria), Ghetts (U.K), Kalash (France), Lil Simz (U.K), Nasty C (South Africa) and Tory Lanez (Canada).

In his acceptance speech, Sarkodie urged African Americans to make a trip to Ghanain in the spirit of the Year of Return.

While unveiling the plaque in the comfort of his home, Sarkodie urged up-and-coming musicians never to give up.

“I won't even say this award is for Sarkodie, it's for Ghana,” he said.

Source: myjoyonline.com