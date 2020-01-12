10 minutes ago

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Lawrence Adjah Tetteh is saddened by the current plight of his his former side who after two matches are without a point in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

The midfielder believes the current crop of players do not lack motivation as things at the club are now far better than when they were playing.

"After two matches and where Hearts of Oak is currently lying every former player will be sad"

"Looking at how big Hearts is and at some point ranked 8th best club in the world by CNN and we are languishing at the bottom of the domestic league and its very sad." he told Kumasi based Akoma Fm.

According to the former midfielder, during their time they could play for several months without getting paid but there were still getting results for the club and even trained on grass- less pitch unlike today.

"I must confess this current squad are well motivated than our time because during our time we were working even in hunger but its not like that any longer"

"We used to train on grass-less pitch during our time but now they train on a grass pitch but we were highly motivated"

"The late Jones Attoquayefio once told us something that If we say we have not been paid and play and lose the three points what happens If the money is paid to us and the three points is already lost because they were owing us."

"So he told us to keep in mind that the club is always owing us and we kept it in mind and were not motivated by money." he added.