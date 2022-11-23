2 hours ago

Head coach of Portugal, Fernando Santos says that his side will not underrate the Black Stars of Ghana when the two teams square off on Thursday.

According to the Portuguese coach, there are no longer favourites in the World Cup as can be seen with Morocco holding Croatia to a draw among several other upsets.

He says that Ghana has a very organized side and that his side will not underrate the four-time African champions.

"Today we were watching Croatia vs Morocco, Croatia were favorites, but we didn't see that, because nowadays the teams are very strong."

"This Ghana team is very well organized and we saw that against Switzerland. If we are not alert, they will punish us."

The Black Stars have been handed a tricky group and are clearly the underdogs in a group which contains Portugal, Korea and Uruguay.

Otto Addo's men defeated Switzerland 2-0 in their last friendly game before entering Qatar arousing believe and optimism among many Ghanaians.

The Black Stars will open its campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha before facing South Korea four days later at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up its group stage adventure with old nemesis Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.