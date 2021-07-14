1 hour ago

Upon careful analysis of Moesha’s confessions and suicide attempt in a recent video, Mzbel has concluded that she needs spiritual help.

Mzbel who appears to have followed the build-up of events since Moesha confessed to being a born-again Christian, has concluded that what the actress truly needs at the moment is guidance.

According to her, the actress is currently experiencing ‘self-awakening’ and not true repentance as she has made people believe.

“This is not what peace of mind looks like. She’s going through an awakening and she needs genuine spiritual people to guide her. I've been there before,” she commented beneath popular blogger, GHKwaku’s post.

In a viral video making rounds on the internet on July 13, 2021, Moesha Bodoung confessed to attempting suicide because her past demons kept hunting her.

She looked dirty and unkempt as she broke down and confessed her past life as she preached to people.

“I am not going to move. You, people, are here. Thank you all for trying to save me from trying to kill myself. I stood there, and I wanted to jump off the building. And these guys saved me,” she stated in the said video.

Moesha among other things also disclosed that she has sold all the properties she acquired through the wrong means, adding that she now resorts to picking public transport.

Source: peacefmonline.com