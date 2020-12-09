12 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured Ghanaians that he will work hard to ensure a prosperous nation for all.

"I give you my word that I will continue to work very hard for a prosperous Ghana," President Akufo-Addo said following his re-election at the just ended December 7 polls.

President Akufo-Addo won the poll with 6,730,413 votes which represent 51.595 per cent of the total valid votes cast - 515,524 votes more than his closest competitor, John Dramani Mahama from the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) who got 47.366 per cent of the valid votes cast.

In a victory speech at his Nima residence in Accra, President Akufo-Add said "I'm determined to do all in my power to accomplish the task of this new mandate."

"I assure you, fellow Ghanaians, that I will do my best not to let you down."

He also attributed his victory to God's grace, saying, "This is the day the Lord has made. Let us rejoice and be glad in it."

"I give thanks to the Almighty God for his continuous mercies and granting my party and I this all important win," he added.

"It's been a hard fought one which has resulted in an incontestable result and I am duly grateful for how far he has brought us," President Akufo-Addo said.

He noted however that he was certain of victory considering the "amount of work that we have done since coming into office in 2017."

He expressed appreciation to Ghanaians for entrusting him with the power to progress the nation in the right direction.

"I'm extremely grateful to you for this victory. I am deeply humbled by your show of confidence and I do not take this lightly. Just as I have been doing in 2017, I give you my word that I will continue to work very hard," he said.

He also acknowledged that the parliamentary election results were an indication that the NPP and NDC must work together for the growth of the country.

"Now is the time for each and every one of us, irrespective of our political affiliation to unite, join hands, stand shoulder to shoulder and work hard to place Ghana where she belongs to be."

Immediate task

President Akufo-Addo emphasised that his immediate task was to put Ghana back on the path of recovery following the negative impact of the Coronavius disease on the nation.

He said "My immediate task will be to continue the process of reversing the effects COVID-19 has had on our nation and our lives and put the economy on course for full recovery and development. Before the pandemic struck, Ghana in recent years was one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. I give you my word, we will regain that reputation."

Commendations

The President als0 commended the Jean Mensah-led Electoral Commission for delivering what he described as "one of the best elections" in the history of Ghana.

He said the poll held on Monday across the country's 16 regions had won universal acclaim even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Electoral Commission even in the midst of the pandemic has done a yeoman's job and we can only urge them to continue on the path and achieve even greater strides in future," he said.

President Akufo-Addo commended the Ghanaian electorate for their orderliness and adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols on election day.

He also commended the country's security services and the media for contributing towards the success of the poll.