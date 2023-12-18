9 hours ago

Afua Asantewaa O Aduonom, the Ghanaian lady set to break the Guinness World Record longest singing marathon has called out veteran highlife musician, Rex Omar for posting what she says is a confidential document about her upcoming project on social media earlier today. Rex Omar, who is the Board Chairman of Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) has been heavily criticised for comments in a recent interview with GTV suggesting that GHAMRO could stop Afua’s sing-a-thon competition if she doesn’t do the right thing.



However, his comments appeared to have sparked lots of outrage on social media with many pooh-poohing his claims as needless and a discouragement for the upcoming sing-a-thon.



In a later post on Facebook, the well-respected musician said his critics were making reckless comments out of ignorance since his intention was to educate the numerous music users to always do the right thing to enable Collective Management Organizations (CMO's) to maximise collections for the beneficiary owners of the work/properties.

“Afua and her team are the only people who know the names of SONGS and the artistes who's work they're going to USE, all she needs to do is to list those songs and the names of the Artistes of those songs and ask her team to send a copy to Ghamro, under any normal circumstance, this is the right to do I don't think we're asking too much. There is a rule to every game, Ghana can't play games”, a part of his post read.

Armed with the knowledge, Afua and her team submitted the list of songs to GHAMRO, to which Rex Omar posted on Facebook commending her for doing the right thing.

But Afua was not too pleased with the development and called out Rex Omar for posting a confidential document on social media.

She wrote, “This is supposed to be a confidential document for your outfit so why is it public Sir. This is unacceptable”.

Checks by Graphic Showbiz shows that Rex Omar has deleted the post.

Afua Asantewaa O Aduanom has been the subject of discussion since she announced earlier this month that she was prepping up to break the record for the longest singing marathon-Guinness World Records set to begin on Sunday, December 24 to Wednesday, December 27 at Akwaaba Village, near Hajj Village.