2 hours ago

Former Hearts of Oak player and coach Mohammed Polo says that this Hearts vs Kotoko clash is coming at the right time for his former side as they have the momentum going into this game.

Hearts of Oak will this afternoon welcome sworn enemies Asante Kotoko to the Accra Sports Stadium for their match day six clash.

The Phobians have not lost a game in their last three matches in the league while Asante Kotoko have won just once in their last three matches,this Polo believes the match is coming at the right time for his former side.

"I think Hearts didn’t start well and how they treated Kim Grant was not the best and I don’t know why they sacked him during that time because he prepared the team throughout the normalization period." he told Kumasi based Akoma FM

"After just some poor performances in two games one against Kotoko and the other in the league and they sacked him."

"I think it was not proper but since his assistant came in he lost his first game against Medeama and there were doubts as to his suitability but against Dwarfs they started to get results and they are now doing well.

This match has come at the right time for Hearts but Kotoko vs Hearts games is not dependent on form guide because everything can happen."

"The players must come up with the right spirit for this game because when it comes to this game we play it with some spirit."he concluded.