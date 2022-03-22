2 hours ago

Legendary former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has descended on the handlers of the senior national team the Black Stars for snubbing in form midfielder Majeed Ashimeru.

The Anderlecht midfielder is one of the most in form Ghanaian players abroad but was snubbed by coach Otto Addo for Ghana's fierce clash against Nigeria.

More often than not questions have been raised to why coached of the Black Stars do not call up certain players for national assignment.

Gyan went ballistic and branded the decision to leave out Ashimeru as nonsense adding that he is the best Ghanaian midfielder currently aside Partey.

Many Ghanaians who have keenly been following Ghanaian players abroad are astounded as to how the central midfielder was left out of the squad forcing Gyan to use the derogatory word 'nonsense'.

“This guy Majeed Ashimeru is the best midfielder in Ghana, after Thomas Parte, period. I have kept quiet on this but this nonsense must stop. Smh,” Gyan tweeted.

Majeed Ashimeru has been a revelation for Vincent Kompany's side this season in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League producing impressive results week in week out.

Ashimeru has been involved in three goals, scoring one and assisting two while he played a key role in Anderlecht's Belgian Cup semi-final victory over KAS Eupen.

Ghana will host Nigeria at the Baba Yara Stadium on 25th March 2022 before taking on the three time African Champions in the return league on 29th March 2022 at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.