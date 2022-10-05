3 hours ago

Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, has reacted to the death of veteran actor, Ekow Blankson, after his death was announced on October 3, 2022.

In a post she shared on Instagram, she explained that she was in pain while expressing shock at the sudden death of the actor.

She added hashtags that cited she was missing the veteran actor with whom she had called an angel who had gone too soon.

"This one pain me ooo. Ei Ekow Rest in peace dear friend #Angel #Youareloved #youaremissed #gonetoosoon #speechless"

Juliet joins the tall list of celebrities pouring in their condolence messages while expressing shock and disbelief at the kind actor’s death.

On October 3, 2022, it was announced on GhanaWeb that their Commercial Manager had passed in the wee hours of Monday morning.

The cause of death hasn't still been disclosed to the public.