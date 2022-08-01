40 minutes ago

Ghanaian midfielder Alfred Duncan says that this season will be much more difficult for his Italian Serie A side Fiorentina after an impressive campaign last season.

The Viola will aside the domestic hustle of the league and Coppa Italia also play in the UEFA Conference League which will mean more exertions.

According to the Ghanaian who recently retired from the Black Stars, they must prove themselves all over again this season.

They have made some additions with the arrival of Mandragora and Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic

ALFRED DUNCAN'S INTERVIEW BELOW:

Alfred Duncan wants to play a leading role in Vincenzo Italiano 's Fiorentina back in Europe. “ Last year was very important for me because we had been coming from two rather difficult seasons, but thanks to the coach and my team-mates, I felt comfortable being able to express myself quite well. This year it will be even more difficult because we will have to confirm it and we need to work even more and to go even faster given that there will be many matches ” . Thus the midfielder from Ghana, after the two weeks of retirement in Moena "very tiring and I think we need it because when we start playing there will be many matches and there will be fewer days to train ".

It will be a decisive summer for Fiorentina, with the start of the championship and the Conference League. " We must try not to start very strong, nor slowly, but to give continuity to the performances and results since the first matches are always the important ones - continues Duncan, speaking of the new arrivals - Mandragora has different qualities from those we had last year, Jovic is a high-quality footballer who can be decisive when he is in shape “. Duncan ended the last season with a goal. “ They will be the consequence of the performances. I think about improving myself compared to last year, trying to make fewer mistakes and if I score more goals and more assists than last season, they are welcome ”, he concludes.