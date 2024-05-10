4 hours ago

Final-year Junior High School (JHS) students across the country will face a revamped Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) this year, with the addition of three new subjects, as announced by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

The newly introduced subjects include Career Technology, Creative Art & Design, and Arabic.

Notably, Career Technology and Creative Art & Design have been extracted from the former Basic Design and Technology (BDT) curriculum and will be mandatory for all BECE candidates.

Arabic, on the other hand, will be an elective subject exclusively available to candidates attending Islamic basic schools.

In light of these curriculum adjustments, the 2024 BECE will span six days instead of the usual five, commencing on Monday, July 8, 2024, and concluding the following Monday, July 15, 2024.

The addition of these subjects reflects ongoing efforts to enhance the educational curriculum and provide students with a broader range of learning opportunities.

It also underscores the commitment of educational authorities to adapt to evolving educational needs and ensure a comprehensive assessment of students' knowledge and skills.