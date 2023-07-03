1 hour ago

Former Black Stars winger Thomas Agyapong expressed his excitement as he completed a move to Estonian topflight side Paide Linnameeskond during the ongoing transfer window.

Agyapong, who spent eight years with English giants Manchester City, joins the Estonian club until the end of the year. The Ghanaian winger had several loan spells after struggling to secure a place in Manchester City's first team.

"I am happy and satisfied in Paide; it is a club that has taken strong and promising steps in recent years," Agyapong stated.

He continued, "The guys have received me well, and I look forward to the joint adventure that lies ahead with great excitement. Thank you, and see you at the stadium!"

Agyapong is set to make his debut for Paide in the game against Flora on July 7, 2023. The Ghana international, who has earned seven caps for the national team, previously played for clubs such as Hibernian, NAC Breda, Waasland Beveren, and Lommel SK.

With this move, Agyapong aims to revive his career and make a significant impact at his new club in Estonia's top football league.