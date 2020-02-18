43 minutes ago

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has expressed his desire to spend all his footballing career at Atlético Madrid, saying the Spanish side "is like my home" to him.

Many Clubs have expressed interest in the 26-years-old but the deputy captain for the Black Stars is not certain on moving away from the Wanda Metropolitano.

Thomas and Atlético have already started talks for the renewal of the contract as they Cub is aware of strong interest from other clubs from England and from Italy

"I feel good, with confidence, when I am in good shape the team notices," he sid.

"Simeone is like a teacher, like a father to the players, it helps us a lot. Atlético is like my home, the place where I want to be always, it's like my family.

"I hope to stay in the club, I would like to retire here, but you never know what can happen. I want to stay here until the club doesn't love me, " Thomas said in The One Party.

The Ghana star has been a top performer for the Spanish giants, increasing his performance to become a regular starter for Simeone .