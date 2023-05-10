51 minutes ago

It is said that when the going gets tough, the tough get going. In the case of Arsenal Football Club, now is very much the time to stand up and be counted.

The Gunners’ regression in recent times is well documented, with the heady days of title triumphs and Champions League final appearances under the guidance of Arsene Wenger threatening to become little more than a distant memory.

Lofty targets have always been set at Emirates Stadium, but there was a fear that the success of the past would never be repeated. After all, you had to turn the clock back to the fabled "Invincibles" of 2003 –04 to find the last time that a top-flight crown headed to the red half of north London.

The 2022 –23 campaign has allowed those of an Arsenal persuasion to dream once more, with the exploits of Mikel Arteta’s side being followed closely from every corner of the planet.

Thrills

From Athens to Accra, the Premier League title race always promises thrills and spills aplenty —with a star–studded cast of global icons ensuring that interest is piqued and retained around the world.

Among the wealth of options available to Arteta sits Ghana international Thomas Partey, with the all–action midfielder a hero to millions back in his homeland. They will have been following events in the English capital as closely as anybody, with there an obvious mast on to which colors can be nailed.

Partey will be hoping to deliver for his loyal legion of fans, with a key man for his country becoming an integral part of domestic plans a long way from home. Following his arrival from Atletico Madrid in 2020, he has become a talismanic presence at the Emirates.

Experience

The experience he brought with him from Spain, alongside his technical skills, has made him vital to collective efforts. Partey knows what it takes to land major honors, as a Europa League winner, and earned a title winners’ medal despite bidding farewell to Atleti in the season that saw them break the Barcelona-Real Madrid duopoly in La Liga.

He claims to see similar traits in the squad that he currently occupies, saying of Arsenal’s class of 2022 –23: “I think the spirit of never giving up, the belief that we have in the team, the belief that the fans have in us, is pushing us game after game.”

The Gunners must now prove that they have the stomach for a fight and the concentration levels required to avoid any distractions. Pressure is only going to mount from here, and they need to be able to handle that.

Having the likes of Partey around should aid that cause, as his pedigree in scenarios like this is the main reason Arsenal acquired the midfielder. Having been pretenders for far too long, they are contenders once more and need to show that they can turn promise into something more tangible.