Black Star Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey says Micheal Essien has always been his idol, heaping praises on the Chelsea legend.

Partey has been a midfield talisman for the Black Star in the absence of Essien, who is retired from international football.

Taking his turn in Atletico Madrid's matress player series, the midfielder told the other side of himself in the fun test.

He also unveiled his musical tastes, his favorite food, which partner he considers the most fun, and many more things.

A few days ago, Héctor Herrera underwent the Atlético test and now it is up to Thomas , who is going through a complicated situation in the red and white team.

The Ghanaian lives a moment of uncertainty after a very irregular start to the season, although he has received public support from Cerezo .

Thus, Atletico fans have been able to get to know the midfielder better thanks to the video published by the club 'mattress'.

Many followers do not know details of the personal life of their idols, such as what music they listen to or what their favorite actors and movies are .

Partey, who is claimed by Arsenal , revealed these details, as well as that Michael Essien is his idol and his favorite food , which has a dog and the stadium in which he would like to play .

On the other hand, the midfielder also talked about his teammates and revealed who he thinks is more fun , who is more serious and who would go on vacation .

Watch the full video below