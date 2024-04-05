1 day ago

Thomas Parety's future at English Premier League side Arsenal has been thrown in major doubt amidst his numerous injury woes.

The Ghana international, who recently made his first start for Arsenal since August, has been linked with potential moves to Spain, Italy, and Saudi Arabia.

However, following Arsenal’s 2-0 victory over Luton Town, Partey expressed his contentment with the Gunners.

In a conversation with football.london following the match, he affirmed his view of Arsenal as his current future and expressed optimism about his tenure in North London.

“My head is always here,” he said.

“This is where I choose to play, I’m really happy every time I’m on the field. I know a lot of speculations have been going on, but for me, I’m really happy to be here and to continue playing for this club.”

Regarding his contract situation, with one year remaining at the end of the season, Partey acknowledged the need to perform at his best and remain available for selection.

He commented, “I still have to the end of the season, I think. I have to do my best and try to perform at the highest level and I think the most important is to be available every time.”

Despite facing stiff competition in midfield from the likes of Declan Rice and Jorginho, Partey remains optimistic about his role at Arsenal and his ability to contribute positively to the team’s success.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has a challenging task ahead, balancing Partey’s desire to stay with potential transfer plans for the summer.

With important fixtures looming in both the Champions League and the Premier League, Partey’s form and availability will be crucial for Arsenal’s ambitions.