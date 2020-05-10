2 hours ago

Indeed times are not normal the world over since the emergence of SARS COV-2 popularly referred to as the coronavirus or COVID-19.

But many countries like Spain have started easing the restrictions on movement with La Liga clubs gradually beginning with their training sessions.

Athletico Madrid on Saturday began and Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey says it's difficult keeping up with the various safety protocols which includes social distancing and the wearing of face mask.

Players of Athletico Madrid returned to training fir the first time since football was suspended in March following the outbreak of coronavirus.

The Rojiblancos have resumed training at the club's Ciudad Deporutiba Atletico de Madrid complex after Spain relaxed lockdown measures across the nation earlier this week.

Pictures released by the club shows the observance of the social distancing protocols as players where separated from each other as they worked on their conditioning with some wearing face mask and hand gloves.

Thomas Partey says it is novel to see players training with such distance between them but says they will get used to it as the days go by.

"It was different," the Ghanaian admitted after completing his session on Saturday.

"We suffered a bit at first because we're not used to training and keeping a distance [between each other], but we'll get used to it."

In normal circumstances players only ever face prolonged spells without seeing one another while enjoying their summer holidays, but Thomas acknowledged that things are very different this time.

"We're used to being on vacation, training and playing with friends," he added.

"But we could only stay at home, so it's been difficult.

"Because of the situation though, we've had to get used to it.

"We had to keep training at home as much as we could.

"The problem is that we haven't been able to touch the ball and play in groups, but we know we have to move little by little towards normality."