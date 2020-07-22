1 hour ago

Athletico Madrid Thomas Partey will be a doubt for the Champions League quarter final tie against German side RB Leipzig next month.

The influential Ghanaian midfielder suffered a muscular micro-break in their last game over the weekend in the Spanish La Liga when they drew 1-1 with Real Sociedad.

Partey could not finish the last LaLiga match due to muscle discomfort that, in reality, hid a micro-break.

He has been an ever present in the Los Colchoneros starting line up and will be solely missed should he miss out in the August 13th clash against Leipzig.

At the moment, Diego Simeone has one injured player in the squad, in addition to Thomas.

This is Vrsaljko, whose knee has given enough problems during the course of the season and it flared up during the last day of the league season.

Partey who has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal played 46 games for Athletico Madrid across all competitions scoring four goals and providing an assist.