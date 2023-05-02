2 hours ago

Arsenal's midfield enforcer, Thomas Partey, has been dropped to the bench for their crucial match against struggling Chelsea this evening .

The Ghanaian international has had a difficult season with injuries and has struggled to recapture his form that helped Arsenal to the summit of the Premier League.

Partey's omission from the starting lineup is no surprise to many Arsenal fans as he has struggled in their last four matches that included their 3-3 draw against Southampton, their 2-2 draw against West Ham, 2-2 draw against Liverpool and 4-1 defeat against Man City.

Arsenal are currently second in the Premier League table and have been overtaken by Man City who defeated Fulham 2-1 on Saturday.

The decision to drop Partey could prove to be a masterstroke by Arteta if his replacement, Jorginho, can deliver a strong performance in the midfield.

However, if Arsenal struggles in the middle of the park, the decision to drop their most experienced midfielder could come back to haunt them.

Only time will tell if Arteta's gamble pays off, but one thing is for sure, Arsenal fans will be hoping for a positive result against their frail London rivals.