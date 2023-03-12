45 minutes ago

Ghana and Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has broken his silence on the comparison that is often made between himself and Brazil and Manchester United midfielder Casemiro.

Football pundits and fans in the United Kingdom have often been left scratching their heads as to which of the two midfielders is better than the other.

The Ghanaian midfielder was asked about the comparisons between Casemiro and himself and his response was that he is happy to be considered among the best in the world and is only focused on his work.

“I think I have to concentrate on my work. The most important thing is to keep helping the team which is the mentality I have and also to work on myself,” Thomas Partey told reporters.

There have been comparisons in recent times about who is the best defensive midfielder in the English Premier League between Ghana and Arsenal's Thomas Partey, Man United's Casemiro and Man City's Rodri.

Both players have been integral to their team's rise in the Premier League table with Arsenal leading the pack while Manchester United is third.

The two players faced each other regularly when they both played in Spain for Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.