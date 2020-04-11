2 hours ago

Football researchers and think tank African Sports Center have come out with the most impressive Ghanaian players in Europe this season.

African Sports Center is Sports related data and research entity that champions the use of scientific & technical methodologies & innovations for the development of sports, largely by data, research & technology.

After their analysis, these were the five Ghanaian foreign based players who came up tops.

The list was topped by Athletico Madrid's Thomas Teye Partey with on loan Fiorentina midfielder Alfred Duncan coming second.

Mubarak Wakaso who started the season with Deportivo Alaves but joined Chinese side Jiangsu Suning but is yet to play for them due to the COVID-19 came third.

While Real Mallorca's Iddrisu Baba was the fourth player in the list complied by the football researchers.

Only players who have played at least 900 minutes of football for their clubs were considered for the research.

