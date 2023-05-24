1 hour ago

Thomas must prove he can get the Arsenal Partey started

Ghanaian international Thomas Partey is reportedly considering a departure from Arsenal during the upcoming summer transfer window due to recent occurrences at the club.

Partey has been facing difficulties in securing a place in Mikel Arteta's first-team lineup in their recent matches, ultimately losing his spot to Italian midfielder Jorginho, who joined the Gunners in January.

While the 29-year-old Black Stars midfielder played a vital role in Arsenal's title challenge this season, a dip in his form during the crucial stages of the campaign has highlighted the need for significant squad reinforcements.

According to reports from English tabloid The Mirror, Arsenal has identified Declan Rice as their primary transfer target for the summer. West Ham is reportedly willing to part ways with their English midfielder if they receive bids exceeding £100 million from a Champions League club. The Gunners also retain an interest in Brighton's Moises Caicedo.

It appears that two Italian Serie A clubs are now contemplating the possibility of securing Thomas Partey's signature in the upcoming transfer window.

Having joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in 2020 for a transfer fee of €50 million, Partey's contract with the London club is set to expire in June 2025.

Throughout the current season, Partey has contributed three goals in 38 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal.

As the summer approaches, the future of Thomas Partey at Arsenal remains uncertain, and the football world eagerly awaits further developments regarding his potential transfer.