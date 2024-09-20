3 hours ago

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey had a challenging evening in Bergamo during Arsenal's Champions League opener against Atalanta, which ended in a 0-0 draw.

Partey was involved in a pivotal moment when he conceded a penalty after fouling Atalanta's Ederson.

Fortunately for Arsenal, the Italian side failed to capitalize, as Mateo Retegui's penalty was saved by goalkeeper David Raya.

Throughout the match, Partey struggled to find his rhythm, and he was substituted less than 10 minutes after the penalty miss, making way for Jorginho.

This performance contrasted sharply with his impressive display in Arsenal's recent north London derby victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Despite the difficult night, Partey remains an integral part of Arsenal's midfield and is expected to play a key role in their upcoming Premier League clash against Manchester City at the Etihad.