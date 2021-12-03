40 minutes ago

Ghana and Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey played the entire duration of their English Premier League game against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Thursday evening.

It was a game of two fallen giants who are struggling for form and consistency but the game was entertaining with goals and a lot of talking points.

Thomas Partey who shone in last season's fixture at Old Trafford was a passenger as the game passed him by.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 800th career goal before driving home a penalty winner as Manchester United came from behind to beat Arsenal in a memorable contest featuring two crucial VAR decisions.

As new United interim boss Ralf Rangnick watched from the directors' box, where former England captain David Beckham also enjoyed a thrilling encounter, Arsenal scored first in controversial circumstances.

Emile Smith Rowe drove home from the edge of the area, while United keeper David de Gea was lying on the ground, seemingly injured, with his back to play.

The inevitable VAR check concluded De Gea had fallen after bumping into and being trodden on by his own team-mate Fred, and referee Martin Atkinson gave the goal.

Bruno Fernandes levelled, when he finished off an intricate move involving Jadon Sancho and Fred a minute before the break, setting up the pulsating second half that followed.

Ronaldo put United ahead as he swept home Marcus Rashford's cross, but Martin Odegaard made it 2-2 with a well-taken equaliser.

Then came the second big VAR decision, as Atkinson gave United a penalty after reviewing Odegaard's challenge on Fred on a pitchside monitor - and Ronaldo kept his nerve to score.