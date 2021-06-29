53 minutes ago

Ghana and Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is part of a 33-man traveling squad for the club's ten-day pre-season training tour of the USA.

He was on Monday morning spotted driving into Arsenal's Colney training center after being left out of the team's trip to Germany.

There were reports in England that a 29-year-old player who plays for a North London club has been arrested by the UK Police for rape allegations by two women.

No name was given but rumours are that the said player is Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey and there was credence to that issue as he was not part of Arsenal's team that traveled to Germany for a pre-season training tour and played against Nurenburg last Friday.

Partey has fully recovered from the injury that kept him out of action for the tail end of last season and played in Arsenal's first pre-season friendly which was a behind the scene friendly match against Ipswich Town.

His absence from the Germany trip raised suspicions that it was true with persons close to the Partey family confirming the unfortunate news claiming that he is a victim of a setup from his Moroccan girlfriend Sarah Bella after he refused to marry her.

The player has allegedly been the subject of a rape allegation by two women and has been granted Police inquiry bail till August as investigations continue.

But with him being part of the traveling squad to USA its a sign that all the allegations have been dropped as he has not been charged for any offence.

Arsenal will depart London on Wednesday via club sponsors Fly Emirates, the players will touchdown in Baltimore, Maryland for the first leg of the tour.

After 5-1 and 5-3 wins over Ipswich Town and 1. FC Nurnberg respectively already this summer, their first game in America will be against Everton at 7pm local time (11pm Ghana time) this Saturday.

The following day it’s a short flight down the east coast to Orlando, Florida where Arsenal face Orlando City next Wednesday (7.30pm local, 11.30am Ghana time) before the tour concludes against Chelsea on Saturday, July 23 (8pm local, 12am Ghana time).

Aside from the three games, the players will be continuing their new season preparations on the training pitches every day - in what are expected to be rigorous sessions - while also taking the opportunity to meet local fans at various events dotted throughout the week-and-a-half trip.

Arsenal squad for the 2022 USA tour:

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, Bernd Leno, Matt Turner, Arthur Okonkwo, Alex Runarsson

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Nuno Tavares, Gabriel, Pablo Mari, Ben White, Rob Holding, William Saliba, Hector Bellerin, Cedric Soares, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Reuell Walters

Midfielders: Mohamed Elneny, Lucas Torreira, Thomas Partey, Emile Smith Rowe, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Granit Xhaka, Martin Odegaard, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Fabio Vieira, Reiss Nelson

Forwards: Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Jesus, Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka, Folarin Balogun, Marquinhos